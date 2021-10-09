 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $349,900

This gorgeous villa is an enchanted retreat! Spacious 3BR newly built villa on a premium corner lot with all the upgrades! Gorgeous craftsman style throughout, quartz counters and upgraded cabinets with stainless appliances in the open kitchen with island, wide plank engineered hardwood floors in the cozy and open living room, recessed lighting and lots of natural light throughout, spacious master bedroom en suite with accessible shower, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath, and a colorful and whimsical walkout basement awaiting last finishes for your enjoyment. This home has great style, colors, and some unique touches you don't want to miss! It's an enchanted gem! This is a new subdivision and the location is not showing properly on third party websites. Neighborhood/Home is located approximately 1 mile past Spotsylvania Courthouse area off of RT 208/Lake Anna Pkwy. For GPS look up Ryan Homes at Keswick Villas in Google & Map!

