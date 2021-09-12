This beautiful Villa was built with all the upgrades and is ready for new owners! With wide plank engineered hardwood floors, quartz counters, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom en suite with accessible tile shower, 2 additional bedrooms for guests or great office/craft room space, 2nd full bath upstairs, and a finished walkout basement for entertaining, lots of storage, and your enjoyment! Craftsman touches throughout and beautiful stone front elevation. 2 car garage with extra storage as well. This community has lots of great amenities and yard maintenance built in! All that's left to do is for you to come inside, fall in love, and make an offer! This is a new subdivision and the location is not showing properly on third party websites. Neighborhood/Home is located approximately 1 mile past Spotsylvania Courthouse area off of RT 208/Lake Anna Pkwy.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $355,000
