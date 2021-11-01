 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $359,900

Renovated colonial in amenity-filled community.! This home is ready to go with all new fixtures & freshly painted throughout, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with quartz countertops & upgraded flooring. Exterior features new architectural shingle roof, attached 2-car garage. Fenced rear yard with deck & shed. All this in sought-after community with playground area and community pool!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: New ideas needed for new high school
Opinion

EDITORIAL: New ideas needed for new high school

The new school in Hartwood would be the most expensive high school ever built in Virginia. That’s why both the Stafford County School Board and the Board of Supervisors needs to do some creative, out-of-the-box thinking before giving this expensive project their final approval.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert