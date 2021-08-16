This gorgeous villa is an enchanted retreat! Spacious 3BR newly built villa on a premium corner lot with all the upgrades! Gorgeous craftsman style throughout, quartz counters and upgraded cabinets with stainless appliances in the open kitchen with island, wide plank engineered hardwood floors in the cozy and open living room, recessed lighting and lots of natural light throughout, spacious master bedroom en suite with accessible shower, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath, and a colorful and whimsical walkout basement awaiting last finishes for your enjoyment. This home has great style, colors, and some unique touches you don't want to miss! It's an enchanted gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $370,000
