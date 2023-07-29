Welcome Home, This home has a 30x8 covered front porch, offering a relaxing space to enjoy morning coffee or evening drinks. Additionally, there is a 16x12 rear deck where you can unwind while taking in the beauty of nature. The home is designed as a luxurious one-level dwelling featuring an open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining guests. It is situated on a spacious 3.71-acre lot, providing ample room and privacy. The house consists of a split floorplan of three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a kitchen that is spacious and well-equipped, allowing for enjoyable cooking and meal preparation. Other notable features include a 6-foot conditioned crawlspace, a well, and a septic system.
3 Bedroom Home in SPOTSYLVANIA - $479,000
