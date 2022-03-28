3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $514,900

Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. The Chesapeake floor plan by Atlantic Builders TO BE BUILT New Construction in ORCHARD HILL at FAWN LAKE! The Chesapeake is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offering main level living for your family and can be built on a slab or basement foundation. The open kitchen and family room provide a perfect space to entertain. The master suite features two walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a step-in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath and are sized right for a growing family or guests. With options including a morning room, a sitting room or finished basement, this home can accommodate most any living situation. There is even an optional second floor with a studio space, bedroom, and full bath. This home starts at 2042 sq. ft. Photos of model home may show options not included in the base pricing.