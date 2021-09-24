Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. The Bridgewater by Atlantic Builders TO BE BUILT New Construction in Orchard Hill in Fawn Lake! The Bridgewater is a spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offering main level living in an updated design and can be built on a slab or basement foundation. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The master suite features dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are separated by a shared bath. On the main level, the Study is perfectly located as a home office or can be changed to an optional 4th Bedroom and Full Bath, and there is a separate formal dining room. Additional options are available to extend square footage on main level and in the basement. Photos of model home may show options not included in the base pricing.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
From Friday to Wednesday, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center requested that emergency patients be taken to another hospital.
A young Spotsylvania man is accused of killing his mother early Saturday outside a home in Oak Grove subdivision in the county, police said.
A 32-year-old man and his dog both ended up dead following a medical emergency Saturday morning in the Widewater area.
Stafford supervisors voted 6-0 to keep Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project out of the county’s public schools.
The project proposal calls for adding lanes to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Fall Hill Avenue.
A man accused of shooting into a Spotsylvania County residence last week had been to the same house three times that morning looking for a man…
Owners Gabe and Wendy Rivera have signed a contract to buy the building on Princess Anne Street they have been renting since 2019 from Battle Creek Construction’s partners.
Stafford supervisors to weigh resolution against asking about students' preferred pronouns, teaching critical race theory
The Stafford County Board of Supervisors are scheduled Tuesday to take up a resolution that would deny funding to the school division if it is…
Throughout the pandemic, COVID-19 has been more lethal to men than women.