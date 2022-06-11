Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. The Bridgewater by Atlantic Builders TO BE BUILT New Construction in Orchard Hill in Fawn Lake! The Bridgewater is a spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offering main level living in an updated design and can be built on a slab or basement foundation. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The master suite features dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are separated by a shared bath. On the main level, the Study is perfectly located as a home office or can be changed to an optional 4th Bedroom and Full Bath, and there is a separate formal dining room. Additional options are available to extend square footage on main level and in the basement. Photos of model home may show options not included in the base pricing.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $584,900
