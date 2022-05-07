Don't miss out on this beautiful new custom home in the country situated on 4 acres. When you pull up to this gorgeous home you step out onto a beautiful stamped concrete sidewalk that meanders to the spacious front porch. You will enjoy all mother nature as you sip your morning coffee or enjoy a glass of wine. As you step inside this beautiful spacious one-level home there are hardwood floors throughout. The large kitchen island is the perfect gathering place for all the family to make the holiday cookies or carve your fall pumpkins. No shortage of counter space here! With a split bedroom floor plan, you can enjoy your privacy in the primary bedroom suite while the kids or the guests are on the other side of the home. There is a large spacious laundry room with an additional refrigerator. Plenty of additional storage area between the garage and the home with a full wall of shelves.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
A 35-year-old Spotsylvania man died after he was shot multiple times while leaving a county restaurant late Saturday, police said.
The body of an off-duty police officer was recovered Sunday from Hunting Run Reservoir in Spotsylvania, multiple sources said.
A young Richmond man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a construction site incident near the Amazon distribution center on Centreport Parkway …
The off-duty Virginia State Police officer who drowned over the weekend in Spotsylvania County has been identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Koslicki.
The man accused of killing a Spotsylvania man outside a county restaurant on Saturday had been asked to leave the business shortly before the …
Fredericksburg firefighters spent much of the day in Central Park on Saturday dealing with a fire that destroyed a model wooden home.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the Olde Forge area of southern Stafford.
There typically isn’t much buzz surrounding a junior varsity baseball team. But in March 2021, a potentially dominant eighth-grade pitching pr…
When Adam Blosser arrived at Wilderness Elementary School on the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, he could hear from the parking lot the sounds of …