3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $599,000

Don't miss out on this beautiful new custom home in the country situated on 4 acres. When you pull up to this gorgeous home you step out onto a beautiful stamped concrete sidewalk that meanders to the spacious front porch. You will enjoy all mother nature as you sip your morning coffee or enjoy a glass of wine. As you step inside this beautiful spacious one-level home there are hardwood floors throughout. The large kitchen island is the perfect gathering place for all the family to make the holiday cookies or carve your fall pumpkins. No shortage of counter space here! With a split bedroom floor plan, you can enjoy your privacy in the primary bedroom suite while the kids or the guests are on the other side of the home. There is a large spacious laundry room with an additional refrigerator. Plenty of additional storage area between the garage and the home with a full wall of shelves.