3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $599,000

Welcome to Estates of Chancellorsville! This prestigious community was designed with distinct historical character and stately lots. This charming Colonial has been meticulously maintained and is perfectly situated on 2.17 acre lot that allows privacy to enjoy the 14X28 saltwater pool. The home features a traditional formal dining room and study off the center hall which opens to the upper floor. A spacious kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile, 42” cabinets, and stainless steel LG appliances. There is easy access to the light filled family room which adds warmth and comfort to any gathering with a gas fireplace. The spacious upper level has new flooring throughout. The primary suite features a large WIC, en suite with soaking tub, separate shower and his/her vanities. Two additional spacious bedrooms feature large closets and a shared hall bathroom with updated flooring, lighting, shower/tub and vanity. The basement with heating and cooling has been partially finished with plenty of space to add additional rooms. Currently being used as an exercise room, rec room, storage room, utility room and includes rough-in plumbing for a fourth bathroom. What an amazing property!