Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Fawn Lake, the best value for a new home in Spotsylvania's most desirable gated community. Family-friendly recreation, amenities & lakeside living! The space of two-levels, the convenience of one. The Cumberland's cozy covered entry says 'welcome home'. Through the foyer the spacious great room is waiting to host the next family game night or neighborhood gathering. While the open flow into the kitchen, dining and covered rear porch play the perfect co-host. When peace and quiet beckon three bedrooms are steps away. The owner's bedroom features two walk-in closets and access to the rear porch. Plus, at Fawn Lake, the finished lower level rec room is included for even more living space. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.