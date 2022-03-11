3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $605,000

This rare find in Lake Wilderness is perfect for your new waterfront home! Walk this lot and you'll find laurel bushes and holly trees scattered throughout this woodland waterfront property. It's a true piece of paradise. The gently sloping lot is ideal for a walk-out basement to the lake, where you can enjoy fishing or quickly access your electric motored boat, canoe, paddle board and kayak. Soil work was done by the owner, supporting a 3 bedroom septic system. Owner has rambler plan in mind but can work with buyer to custom build a dream home using buyer's budget. The community offers many amenities including large pool, pool side snack bar, clubhouse, tennis courts, pavilion, boat landings, volleyball, basketball and security. But wait, there's more! Lake Wilderness is convenient to Route 3, where you are minutes away from Fredericksburg shopping, entertainment, historic battlefield sites and I-95. Great school district for the kiddos, too!