This rare find in Lake Wilderness is perfect for your new waterfront home! Walk this lot and you'll find laurel bushes and holly trees scattered throughout this woodland waterfront property. It's a true piece of paradise. The gently sloping lot is ideal for a walk-out basement to the lake, where you can enjoy fishing or quickly access your electric motored boat, canoe, paddle board and kayak. Soil work was done by the owner, supporting a 3 bedroom septic system. Owner has rambler plan in mind but can work with buyer to custom build a dream home using buyer's budget. The community offers many amenities including large pool, pool side snack bar, clubhouse, tennis courts, pavilion, boat landings, volleyball, basketball and security. But wait, there's more! Lake Wilderness is convenient to Route 3, where you are minutes away from Fredericksburg shopping, entertainment, historic battlefield sites and I-95. Great school district for the kiddos, too!
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $605,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One man was shot and another was beaten during an altercation at Spotsylvania Towne Centre early Saturday, police said.
A woman who stole nearly $178,000 from a Fredericksburg dental office was ordered Tuesday to serve five years in prison.
Virginia State Police authorities say they will continue investigating sexual assault claims against a retired Spotsylvania County doctor who …
Spotsylvania authorities have identified the man whose remains were discovered last week in the Salem Woods area of the county but are not yet…
More than 200 semitruck drivers and a large crowd of their supporters primarily demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates and high gas prices stop…
A Spotsylvania man was arrested Thursday following a lengthy pursuit that went through much of Spotsylvania and two other counties, police said.
Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg requested a four-week delay in the consideration of a plan to spend $14 million in carryover…
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
Every day on her way to work, Fredericksburg City Police Sgt. Aimee Lynch sees Aaron Ramsey walking down Cowan Boulevard on his way to Hugh Me…
Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter, impresses judges with R&B rendition of "Strawberry Wine." Luke Bryant says local musician is a country singer.