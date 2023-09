Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Fawn Lake, the best value for a new home in Spotsylvania's most desirable gated community. Family-friendly recreation, amenities & lakeside living! The Savannah, grand living on one level. You'll never miss the second floor. A spacious great room is at the heart of this home and flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen and dining area. Three large bedrooms offer sanctuary. Nestled at the back of the house, the owner's suite provides private access to the covered porch and two walk-in closets. Flex space off the foyer can serve as an office, extra living space or dining-whatever you need. The finished lower level rec room is included for additional living space! *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.