3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $769,900

A former area teacher was ordered Thursday to serve six months in jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for having sex with a teenage student.
Child molestation charges that were dropped 13 years ago have been reinstated against the same man, according to court records.
If you’re not a resident of Stafford County or Fredericksburg, you’ll have to pay a fee to park at the Historic Port of Falmouth next month.
American Battlefield Trust completes $12 million purchase of Fredericksburg battlefield’s “heart and soul,” the largest private battlefield-preservation effort in U.S. history.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
A 1981 University of Mary Washington graduate who never ventured far from his alma mater was honored Sunday morning during a ceremony in which…
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
If you haven’t stepped into Fredericksburg’s Parthenon restaurant for a number of years, you’ll be surprised to find it still looks, smells an…
While Memorial Day traffic returned to near pre-pandemic levels, deadly crashes in Virginia last weekend were lower than last year.
