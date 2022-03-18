3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $779,999

The one you've been waiting for - main level living with over 4300 finished sqft and $178K in recent improvements including a new roof, 2/zoned HVAC systems, tankless/instant hot water, finished basement with kitchenette, 4th BR (in basement/NTC) and full bath, 22kw whole house generator, new stainless appliances, whole house humidifier and air filtration system, new fireplace and surround, motorized custom solar shades, new landscaping with garden path and patio, and the list goes on! The main level has a private office with a wood burning fireplace, elegant formal dining, family room with a second fireplace and a stunning 2 story view of the park like backyard, eat in kitchen with tons of storage, large laundry room, a private screened porch, two half baths and a primary suite with a wall of windows overlooking the rear yard. Upper level has two large bedrooms with their own full baths. Lower level has an optional 4th BR (in basement/NTC), 4th full bath, kitchenette, a large finished space to use as a secondary family room, a game room, and/or home gym, and two storage rooms. The home sits on a large private lot (rear property line doubles fenced area) backing to wooded conservation land. This section of Fawn Lake is filled with mature trees, sidewalks and is close to the many community amenities. Fawn Lake is one of a kind gated community with its own lake, marina and beach for boating, fishing, and swimming, an award winning golf course, 2 lakefront restaurants, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, miles of walking paths, a community pool, fitness center, clubs and activities for all ages and more!