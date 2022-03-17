Welcome home to this freshly renovated 3 bedroom townhome. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the home, all wood floors, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, recessed lighting and much more. Two assigned parking spots right in front of townhouse.
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $1,625
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.
Frank Cashin didn't have any health problems and he was active with his four sons' sports teams when virus hit.
FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad th…
Mohamed Hussein and his family enjoyed their frequent walks in the area of River Road and Pratt Park in southern Stafford County.
A man who killed one of his roommates last year in a Stafford County apartment was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in prison.
Frank Cashin developed a severe case of COVID. His wife, Lindsey, had a rare reaction to the vaccine.
Another wintry blast is due into Fredericksburg on Saturday.
Driver, 16, charged with reckless driving.
A woman who stole nearly $178,000 from a Fredericksburg dental office was ordered Tuesday to serve five years in prison.
Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter, impresses judges with R&B rendition of "Strawberry Wine." Luke Bryant says local musician is a country singer.