3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $285,000

Just Renovated!!! must see this amazing home... Brand new features include flooring throughtout with LPV, fresh paint, hot water heater, roof and windows . newer SS apppliances and HVAC installed 2018-2019, Newer washer and dryer! All major expenses taken care of, Just move in this home. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This will not last long. .

