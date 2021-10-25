AFFORDABLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON ALMOST 1/2 ACRE OF LAND *FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS/1 FULL BATH/1 HALF BATH ON ONE LEVEL LIVING *FULL LENGTH FRONT PORCH *VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM *DEDICATED HOME OFFICE SPACE *CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING & HEAT *LAMINATE & WOOD FLOORS *FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER *COMPOSITE MATERIAL DECKS OFF KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM *VINYL WINDOWS *ASPHALT SHINGLE ROOF (INSTALLED 2020) *OFF-STREET FOUR+ CAR PAVED DRIVEWAY *NO HOA *PRIVATE LOT LIKE SETTING *MATURE TREES *HIGH SPEED INTERNET AND CABLE AVAILABLE THROUGH XFINITY *FIREPLACE IS NOT OPERATIONAL *VOLUNTARY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION MEMBERSHIP IS $250.00 PER YEAR FOR LAKE ACCESS, COMMUNITY PAVILION, SNOW REMOVAL AND ROAD MAINTENANCE.
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $285,000
