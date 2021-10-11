 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $319,900

COMING 10/8.  Do not miss out on this beautiful and recently updated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 level townhome in ideally located Potomac Hills! Main level features eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, large dining & living combo area with gas fireplace, powder room, and a walkout to deck that backs to trees. Upstairs boasts two bedrooms each with their own private bathrooms. Downstairs features a recreation space and also the third bedroom with its own bathroom and separate exit/entrance. Dual zone HVAC, double hung windows, fresh paint throughout, new and restored flooring, and fenced yard with two sheds. Close to Quantico, I-95, shopping, and much more. Professional pictures will be posted by 10/8.

