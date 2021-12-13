So much to love in this charming rambler in Lake Arrowhead! Enjoy the warm grey paint throughout, light blue front door, luxury vinyl plank and new carpet, brand new roof, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and all on a great lot. Cozy living room with fireplace and large picture window is light and welcoming. The kitchen is completely updated with new appliances, granite counters, new sink, warm cabinets, and great eat-in space with access to the outside and great back deck! 3 spacious bedrooms with new lighting and ample closet space, and a brand new bathroom completes this great home! The home is on a generous lot in the great Lake Arrowhead community with easy access to both 95 and 66. Wonderful level back yard with raised garden beds and room to enjoy, and has a double long detached garage for your vehicles, workshop, storage, or hobbies. All that's left to do is move in!
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tommy Lee was well-known for his outgoing personality and booths at local flea markets.
A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
A Fredericksburg man who was caught with child pornography last year was ordered Tuesday to serve more than five years in prison.
The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday approved Tim Duffy’s request to step down as principal of James Monroe High School, effective Dec. 31.
A Stafford elementary school is making changes to its upcoming Colonial Day after sending home a flyer encouraging children to dress as Colonial Virginians and including an image of a Black man dressed as an enslaved African.
A former Stafford County middle school teacher has been arrested on charges stemming from an alleged incident with one of his students back in 2016.
A Fredericksburg man is in jail as the result of what court records describe as a late-night attack on his girlfriend last month.
A long-term mobility study focused on east–west modes of transportation in the Fredericksburg area has pinpointed the most significant problem…
A Spotsylvania County house sustained severe damage and one resident was injured in a fire Monday.
In addition to the 2.05-acre lot itself at 216 Lake Shore Drive in Argyle Heights in Stafford County, the 4,696-square foot residence has been totally optimized to take in the panoramic Lake Carroll views.