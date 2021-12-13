3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $320,000

So much to love in this charming rambler in Lake Arrowhead! Enjoy the warm grey paint throughout, light blue front door, luxury vinyl plank and new carpet, brand new roof, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and all on a great lot. Cozy living room with fireplace and large picture window is light and welcoming. The kitchen is completely updated with new appliances, granite counters, new sink, warm cabinets, and great eat-in space with access to the outside and great back deck! 3 spacious bedrooms with new lighting and ample closet space, and a brand new bathroom completes this great home! The home is on a generous lot in the great Lake Arrowhead community with easy access to both 95 and 66. Wonderful level back yard with raised garden beds and room to enjoy, and has a double long detached garage for your vehicles, workshop, storage, or hobbies. All that's left to do is move in!