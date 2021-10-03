 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $339,999

Renovated rambler in great location. Updated Kitchen with granite counters and Stainless steel appliances, newer washer and dryer. Large Kitchen Eating area leads to large fences rear yard with deck , patio ready for entertaining and nice size shed. Nice size Living room with hardwood floors to hall updated bathroom. Home features primary bedroom w/ bath and 2 additional bedroom and hall bath. All of this and close to shopping, dining and computer routes. This is a Great Find!

