 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $359,950

3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $359,950

3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $359,950

Welcome to this Move-in Ready, Beautifully Maintained 3 BR, 3 1/2 Bath Townhouse that is just Minutes from Quantico Marine Base, I95, shops, restaurants, schools, and more; and only a 45 minute commute to DC! Featuring an Open Floor Plan, this home has Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the Main Level. The Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and a Large Pantry leads out to the Deck. Upstairs the Large Primary Bedroom features an En-Suite Bathroom with a Soaker Tub, as well as 2 additional bedrooms and a Full Bath. Downstairs has been finished as a Large Family Room with a Gas Fireplace, another Full Bathroom, and an additional flex space! Come see all this Home has to Offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Dump truck mishap exposes vulnerability

A freak  accident on Interstate 95 in Stafford County that closed down all the northbound lanes of the nation’s busiest highway for several hours last week is yet another warning that the Fredericksburg region remains perilously on the verge of gridlock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert