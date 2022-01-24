OPEN HOUSE Jan 23rd from 1-4 pm ****Fabulous Interior Townhome in Azalea Woods has what you are looking for Three spacious bedrooms with 2.5 baths and bump-outs on all three levels. The main floor offers great rec space, LVP flooring in the foyer, new carpet, and rough-in for a future bath. The second level has a separate living room and dining room with a new carpet. The bump-out area has plenty of sunlight for office use or sunroom, and the country kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and recess lights throughout. The third level has a spacious master bedroom with a bump-out and vaulted ceiling, the master bathroom has dual vanities, a separate tub, and a shower. The other two bedrooms have new carpet and ceiling fans. Convenient to shopping centers, parks and recreation, VRE, commuter lots, Stafford Hospital, and major highways. ****Updates include stainless steel appliances, cabinets, new carpet, new fixtures, crown molding, and a water heater.
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $365,000
