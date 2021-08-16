3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $398,500

Bright, contemporary ranch-style home with basement on LEVEL LOT on a cul de sac, just off the golf course's 4th fairway/green in the fabulous gated community of Aquia Harbour. Updated bathrooms. Sleek, white kitchen. Bamboo floors throughout the main level except for the kitchens & bathrooms (which are done in tile) and the laundry room. Fully-finished basement with family room, recreation room, powder room, utility room w/ interior access to a bone-dry crawl space, and a sliding-glass door to the covered, paver patio. Upgraded light fixtures (every bedroom has a ceiling fan/overhead lights), hardware, and top-down/bottom-up cellular shades throughout. Large 2-car garage. Screened porch (this and the flat lot alone will sell you on this house even though there is so much more to love) & patio. 2-story shed. Partially-fenced backyard. Propane and whole-house generator. Interior access to a bone-dry crawl space. Aquia Harbour is located just east of I-95 and the far eastern end of 610, so you are only on 610 for a moment ( a blessing!). It is a gated community with full-time staff & onsite management; 24/7 gate services (two access gates) & police force that offers amenities for nearly every hobby ... ANIMALS: fenced dog park and horse stables; GOLF: 9-hole course, pro shop, country club, and restaurant; JOGGING/RUNNING/WALKING: paved paths, including direct access to Government Island; MEETING ROOMS: 3 meeting/event spaces; PICNICING: 3 gazebos; SPORT COURTS/FIELDS: Baseball/softball/soccer fields, 3 basketball courts, 7 parks/tot lots, pickleball court, and 2 tennis courts; WATER: Aquia Creek access, marina, 2 kayak launches/storage, fishing pier, and two outdoor pools. HOA fees also include EVENTS/INTEREST GROUPS (such as Mermaids water aerobics, Independence Day parade & fireworks; Oktoberfest; clubs/committees/scouting; etc.); ROAD CLEARING/MAINTENANCE, and TRASH/RECYCLING services. 24/7 road clearing & maintenance as well as trash/recycling service.