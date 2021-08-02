 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $399,900

HURRY, This well maintained split foyer will not stay on the market long. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, I95 and walking distance to the water. Main Level has a Kitchen, Living Rm, Dining Rm, 3 BRs and 2 Full Baths. Lower Level has a Full Bathroom and 2 Large Living spaces that can be used a rec room, office, playroom, etc. Home has been updated with New Appliance, New Paint, New Flooring (LVP and Carpet) and LED Lighting. Enjoy your afternoons/evenings under the Pergola and swimming in your very own SALT WATER POOL Backyard is fenced and there is a shed on the property. Additional features - Retractable Awning, Driveway was resurfaced in 2021, Water Pressure Tank replaced in 2015, Heat Pump and Air Handler replaced in 2017.

