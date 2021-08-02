HURRY, This well maintained split foyer will not stay on the market long. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, I95 and walking distance to the water. Main Level has a Kitchen, Living Rm, Dining Rm, 3 BRs and 2 Full Baths. Lower Level has a Full Bathroom and 2 Large Living spaces that can be used a rec room, office, playroom, etc. Home has been updated with New Appliance, New Paint, New Flooring (LVP and Carpet) and LED Lighting. Enjoy your afternoons/evenings under the Pergola and swimming in your very own SALT WATER POOL Backyard is fenced and there is a shed on the property. Additional features - Retractable Awning, Driveway was resurfaced in 2021, Water Pressure Tank replaced in 2015, Heat Pump and Air Handler replaced in 2017.
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $399,900
A King George County man was arrested this week on charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
A man who was arrested in 2019 for his role in the “horrific” abuse of a 7-year-old boy in Caroline County accepted a deal Wednesday that will…
Homeowners in southern Stafford County spent Friday assessing damage and clearing limbs and trees from their yards following a powerful storm …
A powerful storm roared through southern Stafford County Thursday evening, producing hail, heavy rain and high winds that toppled trees and kn…
“Delta has changed the landscape,” Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District official April Achter said. “With delta on the rise, wearing a mask indoors is an extra layer of prevention.”
The attorney for a man who shot his neighbor in the leg last year during a dispute about gun laws is trying to persuade a judge to change his …
Spotsylvania schools and county employees chalked up wins Tuesday.
Camping is legal again in Spotsylvania County.
A man who beat, raped and laughed at a woman after giving her a ride to her King George County home in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve 30 y…
Domingo De Guzman Cabrera was convicted in Stafford of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended.