3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $450,000

Terrific Location. Brick colonial with hardwood floors on all three floors, three bedrooms and three full and 1 half baths and one car garage. Living room/ Family room area with gas fireplace and formal dining room. Enjoy the the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large center island. Has finished lower level rec room. Sited on very nice wooded lot with large backyard. Three season room is the very special room of home with fabulous area to entertain and enjoy for most of the year. Walk out to the deck for grilling. Enjoy the large wooded lot that is fenced in. Must see, please schedule on line and give 24 hour notice the property is currently occupied. Fantastic value will not last long. Thanks for showing. jb