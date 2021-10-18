 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $450,000

Back on Market better than ever! Brand new HVAC installed, garage door replaced and power washed the entire outside of the home. Completely vacant and ready for a new owner. Stunning home ready to be yours! Hardwood floors all throughout the main level, fluid open space leading from one room into the next. Updated kitchen, massive 2 car garage and an unbelievable scenic view in the back with luscious forest landscape, perfect for privacy and seclusion. NO HOA, immediate savings monthly compared to anywhere else.

