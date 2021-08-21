CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. New construction in Easter Stafford from Atlantic Builders! Set a time to see our brand new community in Hope Manor. Located minutes from Rt. 1 and I-95 this community is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Charlena Evans prayed fervently before a trash pickup on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County on Saturday morning, she thanked God for allo…
Amanda Davitt and others believe "medical freedom" takes precedence over vaccine mandates in health care systems.
Spotsylvania School Board candidate Erin Grampp says she is canceling a planned fundraiser because of security concerns following alleged inst…
The driver in a March 8 crash in Spotsylvania County that killed two brothers has been charged with two counts of aggravated involuntary mansl…
A 15-year-old girl was injured Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross a street to catch a ride with a friend i…
Kristen Vipperman McMullen grew up in the Fredericksburg area and graduated from James Monroe High School in 2009.
Several dozen jurors were on hand for the jury selection process, but the prosecution's main witness was not.
More new cases have been reported recently among children and teens than any other age group in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Local divisions are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 and staff and student quarantines after the first week of school.
A man who sexually assaulted a stranger after she came into the North Stafford vape shop where he was working in 2019 was ordered Wednesday to…