Not your cookie cutter house! Convenient to Stafford Courthouse area and I-95, while providing plenty of privacy, space, and no HOA! Major remodel only a few years ago included new flooring throughout, kitchen counters, upgraded glass showers, etc. Large family room provides plenty of space to be the center of family gatherings, and convenience to kitchen makes for great entertainment. Many skylights provide plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen also has views of the Koi pond and herb garden. Need some separation? The upper lever consist of the primary suite only and large main-level bedrooms provide refuge to those who need some space. Large, flat lot (just over an acre) provides abundant space for outdoor activities, shed, and storage for toys. The attached oversized garage has its own heating and cooling system, which makes for a great year round work space. There is a cat in the house. You will probably never see it, but please keep exterior doors closed to prevent it from escaping.
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A local woman was ordered Friday to serve a year and five months in prison for her role in the pummeling of an intoxicated customer at the bar…
A retired local doctor was arrested and charged with an alleged child sexual assault that took place more than 34 years ago, police said.
A suspect in the shooting death of a young Stafford man Monday afternoon has been apprehended in South Carolina, police said.
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A man who killed his live-in girlfriend at their Colonial Beach home in 2020 was ordered Friday to serve 50 years in prison.
Spotsylvania County residents will pay a lower real estate tax rate in 2022, but savings for homeowners could be offset by rising property values.
The man who was shot to death Monday afternoon in a North Stafford apartment complex has been identified as 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie.
A Spotsylvania County man has been charged in connection with an incident Saturday during which shots were fired at an occupied vehicle, police said.
Just over two years ago, the White Oak Primitive Baptist Church in southern Stafford County nearly closed its doors forever.
For the second time this month, a man has been arrested for grabbing a woman’s buttocks inside a Stafford County Walmart, police said.