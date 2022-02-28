3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $499,900

Not your cookie cutter house! Convenient to Stafford Courthouse area and I-95, while providing plenty of privacy, space, and no HOA! Major remodel only a few years ago included new flooring throughout, kitchen counters, upgraded glass showers, etc. Large family room provides plenty of space to be the center of family gatherings, and convenience to kitchen makes for great entertainment. Many skylights provide plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen also has views of the Koi pond and herb garden. Need some separation? The upper lever consist of the primary suite only and large main-level bedrooms provide refuge to those who need some space. Large, flat lot (just over an acre) provides abundant space for outdoor activities, shed, and storage for toys. The attached oversized garage has its own heating and cooling system, which makes for a great year round work space. There is a cat in the house. You will probably never see it, but please keep exterior doors closed to prevent it from escaping.