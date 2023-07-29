GREAT PRICE for this flawlessly maintained 2518 sq ft END UNIT! Wow, from the moment you walk in! Feel confident entertaining your guests in the sleek and sophisticated open main level with Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, and Half Bath all with upgraded crown molding. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the main and second floor, tons of Natural Light and lots of added Recessed Lighting. The gorgeous Kitchen offers a Huge Island with built-in bookshelves for all your cookbooks; the owners requested that the island be extra large. Stainless Appliances with Double Oven, Granite Counters, and Upgraded Cabinets. The second floor is currently used as a quiet TV/Reading room with 2 large bedrooms and bathroom, perfect for guests or kids. The entire top level features the Owner's Retreat with carpet (the only carpet in the home) a Large Bedroom and Bathroom with Huge Shower and Double Vanities, and Humongous Walk-In Wardrobe. The bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, and double doors to the very nice bathroom and luxurious shower; Giant Sitting Room off the Owner's Suite, no need to move after you settle in for the evening. The walk in wardrobe is a woman's dream and way larger than most. Nice size back Garden is fully fenced and a great spot for your kids or pets to play, It has a large patio for you to grill and chill; steps away from the detached 2-car Garage offering stepless entry to the Kitchen. Because this is an end unit, it has the additional benefit of extra windows and privacy. This gorgeous 3 level, extra large End-Unit has what you've been waiting for in this exceptional location! Embrey Mill is the perfect place for locals and newcomers alike with the continuous flow of Community Events. You can walk to the pool easily from this house.There are countless opportunities to make friends with your neighbors amongst the 2 community pools, 2 Clubhouses (including a Restaurant and Coffee House), 15+ parks and playgrounds, a community garden, dog park, fitness room, numerous hiking trails, and so much more. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants on 610; and easy access to I-95, the Express Lanes, Quantico, Stafford Hospital, and the VRE Station.