3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $622,900

This 2,400+ square-foot ranch plan has all the necessities, plus lots of luxuries, artfully arranged in a convenient, attractive design. Upon entering the home, you will find a private secondary bedroom, complete with its own full bath, followed by a flex room that provides the foundation for the room of your choice. Think a study, craft, game room or bedroom #3. At the heart of the home lies the living triangle, which features an open and airy kitchen, dining and family room space. In the back of the home, resides a private, owner's suite retreat with multiple upgrade options and a generous walk-in closet. Gathering space continues at the lower level where you can establish a rec room and optional bedroom. To top it off, you can choose to finish the second level to create one more bedroom and a gameroom.