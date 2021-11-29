Find all of the desired design features in this stylish, single-story floor plan. The Gabriel shines with the Drees signature living triangle that includes a light and airy, conjoining kitchen, family room and dining space. In addition, you will discover that this floor plan comes with a built-in flex room, ready to be put to work to fit your lifestyle needs. Is it a study, craft room, media center or third bedroom? You pick. Additionally, this home features a private, luxurious owner's suite, complete with a super shower or garden bath as well as a spacious, walk-in closet. There are plenty of hard working spaces to streamline your daily routine, including the family foyer and optional walk-in pantry. Interested in extra entertaining space? Enjoy a finished lower level featuring a recreation room and bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $627,900
