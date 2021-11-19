Residents love the wide hallways and easy access of the Anna plan, one of Drees Universal Designed homes. With a main level that features an open living plan along with a private owner's suite, a balance of comfort and functionality is felt from guests and residents alike. The Anna's lower level features an optional recreation room and den, as well as an optional half bath and plenty of unfinished storage space. The second level hosts additional bedrooms and a bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $628,900
