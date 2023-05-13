The one you have been waiting for! Former model with tons of upgrades on a corner lot. Sit on your front porch looking out over the peaceful community common area with a dog park, pool, picnic area, play equipment and basketball courts. Or, retreat to your private, fully fenced backyard with a patio and built-in firepit. Inside is open and sunny. There is a private BR and full bath at the front of the home, a flex room currently used for formal dining and a large and beautiful kitchen/dining/family room combination at the rear of the home. The kitchen has an oversized and gorgeous island and an informal dining area looking out to the backyard. The well sized family room is centered around a gas fireplace and wall of windows. The main level also has the primary BR with a luxury bath and large walk-in closet. Upstairs is a huge loft area and a 3rd BR and full bath. The basement is an enormous 1800 sqft and ready for you to finish to suit your needs with its bath and bar rough-ins. Recently installed solar panels on the rear roof are fully owned and convey providing huge savings on electric bills.