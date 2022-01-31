Gorgeous kitchen with center island and dining area. Spacious great room with optional fireplace available. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite spa bath. Optional owners suite extension for additional living space. Optional home office in lieu of the living room. 2-car garage for additional storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $671,990
