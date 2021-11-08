Amazingly kept and very spacious end unit townhome that definitely needs to be seen. Nicely maintained and updated as the owner lived here for 15 years. This was the first home the owner owned and put a lot of love to make it their home. HVAC replace 2018 with seasonal maintenance in 2021. Upgraded to tankless water heater so you never run out of hot water. Kitchen updated and new appliances in 2020. Installed recess lights. Upgraded half bath. Nest Thermostat so you can control the temperature from anywhere on your phone. Windows replaced in 2010 with lifetime warranty. Roof replaced 2011 and front side in 2016. New fence 2021. Upgrade electric panel with outlets tamper resistant. There is so much more features and upgrades listed in the document section. Conveniently located near I-95, Quantico Station, shopping and so much more. All you need is your furniture to make this your next home. Properties with these types of updates do not last very long so make your move fast.
3 Bedroom Home in Triangle - $305,000
