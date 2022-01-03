The Neuville plan features approximately 1,698 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open concept layout. This design includes a spacious kitchen and gathering room, perfect for the multi-tasker. At the heart of the kitchen is a grand island where you can enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. Find comfort and relaxation in your secluded owners suite, featuring a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $358,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The standard playbook for COVID-19 'is just not working with omicron,' said MWHC's chief medical officer.
A 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags goes into effect in Fredericksburg on Saturday, and Wegmans is responding by removing single-use plast…
For one area family, 2022 is already precious and beautiful.
Federal officials say some brands of the treatment, which local hospitals are using, aren't effective against omicron variant.
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area.
FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Virginia State Police is urging motorists to keep an eye on weather conditions as a winter storm system bears down on the northern half of…
By STAFF REPORTS
What started as a fight between three teenage boys in Stafford County ended with two facing multiple charges, including car theft, according t…
It looks like the Interstate 95 express lanes extension work zone will stick around longer than planned, and soil is the sticking point.