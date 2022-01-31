The Neuville plan features approximately 1,698 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open concept layout. This design includes a spacious kitchen and gathering room, perfect for the multi-tasker. At the heart of the kitchen is a grand island where you can enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. Find comfort and relaxation in your secluded owners suite, featuring a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $360,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was sunrise on Jan. 4 and Alcenia Smith, her daughter Cheyanne Cannon, her two sisters and her two young granddaughters had been stranded i…
The death of a Stafford County boy, under age 10, was reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
Old Man Winter continues to make the rounds across the eastern half of the nation.
A 34-year-old Stafford man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of a child Friday afternoon in North Stafford, police said.
As Debbie Edenton walked around Homestead Hardware one recent morning, her husband encouraged her to search for deals.
A man’s violent reaction to having his advances rejected earned him felony charges in Stafford County over the weekend, police said.
Spotsylvania County Public School officials are proposing a operating budget for the next fiscal year that includes $8.2 million in unfunded needs.
Additional COVID-19 deaths come as other indicators are dropping.
Death reports often lag behind surges in cases and local area is seeing the deadly results of omicron.
Another injection of Arctic air ushered in a midweek cool-down in the Fredericksburg area.