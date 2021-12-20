The Cali is a one-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 1,774+ square feet. This ranch home features a charming covered porch for your morning coffee! The main level is fit for entertaining; a large kitchen with eat-in island and open-concept dining and great rooms. The owners suite offers a luxurious primary bedroom with double vanities and a large walk-in closet. This home offers three more spacious bedrooms, as well as a full bath, and walk-in laundry room. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $376,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Six Chancellor High School students are facing charges and another is under investigation as the result of a series of what authorities descri…
Spotsylvania County residents from several neighborhoods don’t want a new Sheetz built at a nearby intersection.
Fredericksburg police are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday in which a 7-year-old boy was killed, but almost no information was availab…
- Updated
FAIRFAX — Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting them on dating sites.
Police say the boy was walking with family members at the Valor Apartment complex when he was struck by a pickup truck.
WATCH NOW: 'It’s a great piece of history' - Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Richmond's Lee monument pedestal
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.
The University of Mary Washington has begun to demolish one of a pair of residence halls built in the late 1990s.
For 31 years, I’ve asked readers to nominate the homes they believe have the best “Grand Holiday Displays.” I then go out to make sure they ar…
The Spotsylvania County School Board has approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for all staff as part of a spending plan for $14.6 million in funds …
Spotsylvania County Superintendent Scott Baker is leaving the school system after almost a decade in the post.