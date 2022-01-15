Why wait for new construction?! LIKE NEW beautiful ranch built by Thompson Building Corporation is awaiting you to call this house your home! The full covered front porch is perfect for enjoying your cup of coffee on a Sunday morning. The main living area is an open concept floor plan with tons of natural light throughout. The gourmet kitchen is an absolute chefs dream with an huge oversized island with breakfast bar seating, ample cabinet space & stainless steel appliances. Cozy up in the family room by the warm fireplace. The owners suite is tucked away from the other bedrooms with a great sized walk-in closet and luxury en-suite bathroom with large walk-in ceramic title shower, double vanities, and deep soaker tub! 2 additional generous sized bedrooms on the opposite end of the home as well as a full hall bathroom. Fantastic neighborhood with sidewalks for walks/runs. Conveniently located just a mile from route 301, 20-minute drive to Fredericksburg and a short commute to DC or Richmond! Enjoy all of the town of Bowling Green has to offer with a fresh Farmer’s Market, Harvest Festivals, shops & restaurants!
4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County School Board fired Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during an unruly meeting Monday.
A married couple died after a multiple-vehicle crash that shut down State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre much of Wednesday,…
A multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday has State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and other nearby roads clogged.
Hospitals in local area, state and nation are buckling under press of COVID-19 patients.
A group of Philadelphia men referred to as the “Get Money Brothers” left Spotsylvania County with more than $100,000 in cash and drugs after r…
As utility crews worked to restore electricity to the last remaining pockets left without power after last week’s massive snowstorm, forecaste…
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to fire Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during a contentious meeting Monday, leaving some …
An eventful weather weekend is in store for the Fredericksburg region.
WATCH NOW: Viral videos show Virginia real-estate agent rescuing toddler found wandering dark street
Renée Thompson Truehart often posts pictures, videos and memes on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. So when she came across a toddler wandering in the middle of a dark street in Highland Springs in freezing temperatures, she started recording video from her phone even before she stopped her car to help the child.
The Spotsylvania School Board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday to name an interim superintendent after three members noted that s…