4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $380,000

Why wait for new construction?! LIKE NEW beautiful ranch built by Thompson Building Corporation is awaiting you to call this house your home! The full covered front porch is perfect for enjoying your cup of coffee on a Sunday morning. The main living area is an open concept floor plan with tons of natural light throughout. The gourmet kitchen is an absolute chefs dream with an huge oversized island with breakfast bar seating, ample cabinet space & stainless steel appliances. Cozy up in the family room by the warm fireplace. The owners suite is tucked away from the other bedrooms with a great sized walk-in closet and luxury en-suite bathroom with large walk-in ceramic title shower, double vanities, and deep soaker tub! 2 additional generous sized bedrooms on the opposite end of the home as well as a full hall bathroom. Fantastic neighborhood with sidewalks for walks/runs. Conveniently located just a mile from route 301, 20-minute drive to Fredericksburg and a short commute to DC or Richmond! Enjoy all of the town of Bowling Green has to offer with a fresh Farmer’s Market, Harvest Festivals, shops & restaurants!