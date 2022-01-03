The Glendale is a new construction home plan featuring 1,649 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Glendale gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want! Youll immediately feel at home as you enter into the spacious family room. This living space flows nicely into the eat-in kitchen with White Cabinets which highlights a peninsula island overlooking the family room, so youll never miss a beat! Upstairs, the four bedrooms provide enough space for everyone, and the second floor laundry room simplifies an everyday chore! This home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.
4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $381,990
-
- Updated
