4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $382,990

  • Updated
The Neuville plan features approximately 1,698 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open concept layout. This design includes a spacious kitchen and gathering room, perfect for the multi-tasker. At the heart of the kitchen is a grand island where you can enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. Find comfort and relaxation in your secluded owners suite, featuring a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!

