The Cali is a one-story plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 1,774+ square feet. This ranch home features a charming covered porch for your morning coffee! The main level is fit for entertaining; a large kitchen with eat-in island and open-concept dining and great rooms. The owners suite offers a luxurious primary bedroom with double vanities and a large walk-in closet. This home offers three more spacious bedrooms, as well as a full bath, and walk-in laundry room. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $393,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.
Historic rock outcrop on Buzzard's Roost site will be moved to Stafford Civil War Park.
Victim had multiple stab wounds.
Police hope two seized cellphones will provide additional information.
The 'magnitude' of the scope of request, by T.C. Collins, led to him being charged $435 for staff time, according to King George officials.
As a child, Bernadette Chimner was a precocious reader. She said that when she was in elementary school, she asked her school librarian for “m…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have decided that the Virginia Community College System is a convenient whipping boy for his new regime.
A Spotsylvania County teenager was arrested Monday as the result of a recent incident in Fredericksburg during which he allegedly robbed an ac…
Spotsylvania General District Court will hear on Thursday at 9 a.m. a petition alleging that four Spotsylvania School Board members violated t…
A Stafford County road could become off limits to big trucks.