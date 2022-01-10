The Glendale is a new construction home plan featuring 1,649 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Glendale gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want! Youll immediately feel at home as you enter into the spacious family room. This living space flows nicely into the eat-in kitchen with White Cabinets which highlights a peninsula island overlooking the family room, so youll never miss a beat! Upstairs, the four bedrooms provide enough space for everyone, and the second floor laundry room simplifies an everyday chore! This home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.
4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $396,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people in their 40s who were found dead in their Locust Grove home Monday night.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
A well-known King George County resident was ordered Thursday to serve four years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2019.
Utility crews continued working Tuesday to restore electricity to thousands of homes in the Fredericksburg area while thousands of motorists b…
The man killed in a crash in Spotsylvania Saturday has been identified as 88-year-old county resident Lester F. Wolfrey.
After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response
- Updated
Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, the Virginia's main traffic artery, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday interview he was "sick and tired people talking about what went wrong."
- Updated
For $10 a month, Taco Bell customers can get one taco per day for 30 consecutive days. Here's how it works.
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.
Another snow chance will arrive in the Fredericksburg area Thursday night into Friday.