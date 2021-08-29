4 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $397,490

Our Deerfield home is a beautiful two-storyhome with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and finished Rec room in the basement. A total 2,538 finished Square Feet. The main level features a large great room adjacent to a Dining/Kitchen area. The kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry. The Kitchen opens to an expansive Great Room. Powder room completes the main level. The 2nd floor owners suite offers a luxurious owners bath with large shower, double vanities and and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!