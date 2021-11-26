4 Bedroom Home in Dumfries - $630,900

An impressive open floor plan, upgradable features, and many customized options are what residents have to look forward to in the Christopher plan. Main-level highlights include a versatile family foyer, kitchen with a large island, and optional outdoor living space with a fireplace. The second level boasts multiple bedrooms including a large owner's suite, owner's bath, and walk-in closet. The optional features in the lower level provide the perfect setting for relaxing nights with family and friends.