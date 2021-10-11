4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,250,000

Beautiful level/rolling acreage. Great opportunity for development. Parcel of Land consisting of 206.75 acres zoned A-1 including parcel 16-35A, w/ Trees, fields and pond. Offering Recreation, Hunting , Riding. Dwelling, out buildings and barn-or build your own Estate. Development Potential w Road Access Zoned A-1= 6 Acre/Lots, w /No proffers. Lot can include Resource Protection Areas. Currently house at front entrance, great for rental income . . Located on state maintained road. In land use. Great location only 12 miles from I-95 Garrisonville exit and minutes from RT 17.