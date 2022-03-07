4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,495,000

WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME IN NORTH CLUB ESTATES. Two miles from Downtown Fredericksburg. Next door to The Fredericksburg Country Club. Private neighborhood boat ramp. Nestled along the Rappahannock River. This home is absolutely GORGEOUS inside and out! If a resort is what you want to come home to everyday, then this home is for you. Within the 4000 square feet, the rooms are larger, the ceilings are higher and the spaces are open. Every room has been updated in one way or another! A wall of glass french doors and windows line the back of the home, allowing you to look out at the oversized in-ground pool with hot tub, the stone fireplace and the stone and granite outdoor grille and bar with mini SS fridge. All of these features outdoors have their own large space and seating areas around them. There is currently enough seating for 30 people, and you could easily add plenty more! The owners primary bedroom is found on the main level, with large bay windows that also overlook the resort style backyard. You can lie in bed and watch the sunrise over the river, its quite nice! The primary bathroom is very large with a crystal chandelier, oversized jacuzzi and large walk-in closet. The arched doorways and windows, vaulted entryway ceiling, transom windows over doorways, and custom built-ins add charm and uniqueness to this one-of-a-kind home. The gourmet chefs kitchen also looks out to the pool and backyard, and has been recently updated. All of the hardwood flooring, which is the entire main level except kitchen and laundry, has been sanded down and resurfaced with an organic finish that is light and natural, no chemical finishes! All of the walls are either newer paint or new wall paper. New toilets, new larger gutters w/ gutter guards, some new windows, newer A/C units and new hot water tanks. New outdoor and landscape lighting. A 4 CAR GARAGE, one bay is separate, either for you workshop or to park your golf cart, that you can drive over to the Country club on a private neighborhood back road. The Club is basically an extended backyard, right next door, with golf, tennis, another pool and dining if you choose. It's very peaceful and private. Your dream home awaits! Agent owned.