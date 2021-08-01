4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,950,000

HISTORIC RESTORATION MEETS MODERN LUXURY! CONVENIENT DOWNTOWN LOCATION! Exquisitely redesigned and renovated! This 5500+ square foot 4/6 bedroom home has been restored and renovated to enjoy top-of-the-line modern luxury. Winning the award for Preservation and Restoration Excellence will come as no surprise when you tour this gorgeous well-appointed home! Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg, this unique property is zoned residential and Commercial & Residential. Over $1 million went into improvements, restorations, renovations and additions! Exterior wood siding, shutters and doors have been repaired and restored. The original wrought iron fence and gate have been centered and restored. A beautiful brick walkway has been added to the front entrance. The front porch, ceiling and large columns have all been restored. The original 2-car detached garage adds tons of character. The house has its own, expanded driveway and two additional off-street parking spaces: so rare downtown! Inside, all the original walls have been renovated by a local artisan using lath and plaster construction. New GeoThermal heating and air conditioning has been installed making this home energy efficient. Interior storm windows add efficiency and sound-proofing. The original hardwood floors, wavy glass windows, wood staircases and all hardware have been restored. Each radiator has been meticulously restored and show more like pieces of art. Ornate crown molding and millwork have been restored and maintained. A "˜covered-up' back staircase has been revealed and restored like new! Every light and chandelier have been replaced with attractive modern fixtures. Updated plumbing and electric. Radiant heated floors were added to tile flooring. The design of the home has a modern flair but not overdone. The grand entrance opens up to a wide staircase and is adorned with two beautiful cascading chandeliers. The gorgeous oversized Living room right of the entrance, with large windows, a wood burning fireplace and custom built-in shelving. The Dining room, to the left, has original hand-hewn timber and a wood burning fireplace as well. A Butlers Pantry has original restored cabinetry an icemaker, bar sink, and drinks fridge. A gorgeous chef's gourmet kitchen offers a 48"� DACOR range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Dornbracht faucet, Villeroy & Boch farmers sink, a pot filler, an oversized island with granite countertops and seating, heated tile flooring and plenty of custom cabinetry and storage. The eat-in kitchen area has tremendous natural light with two skylights and a wall of sliding glass doors. The Family room, open to the kitchen, also offers a wall of windows and French glass doors opening to the outdoor brick patio with gas fireplace, BBQ, eating area, and comfy seating. The perfect spot for relaxing and entertaining. And don't forget to enjoy your own private indoor sauna upstairs! A large addition offers the eat-in kitchen/sitting room, a full bath, laundry room, and office. The office on the main level could serve as a guest suite, in-law/au pair suite, with a Murphy bed and full bath. There are four+ upstairs bedrooms, and a fifth that has been turned into a walk-in closet. Take note of the well-designed custom storage cabinetry in the bedrooms! The third wood burning fireplace can be found in the generous sized primary suite! Two of the bedrooms have full ensuite baths and there is a third upstairs bath, all tastefully renovated. The second floor "sleeping porch"� currently houses a games room, and has a wall of glass windows from which one can see Chatham Manor. It would make another lovely bedroom or office. Renovating the third floor has added an additional 800+ square feet to this unparalleled home in the city, making 5500+ square feet of living! This extra space can be a bonus room, play room, entertainment/ craft room, even an extra bedroom! SO MANY options for work-from-home spaces. A rare opportunity!