One year old townhome featuring mezzanine level & rooftop deck! This four-level unit features an open floor plan with many standard features such as gourmet island kitchen, stainless appliances, granite countertops & upgraded cabinetry. 9ft. ceilings, recessed lighting & LVP flooring. Luxury Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and tray ceiling. Maintenance free rear deck, concrete driveway & one-car garage & additional community parking. The Roseland Townhome community is ideally located to the VRE commuter rail, I-95, shopping and downtown Fredericksburg.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,600
